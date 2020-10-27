Job losses: Major cuts since the start of the pandemic
Revolution Bars is expecting to cut around 130 jobs as it kicks off a company voluntary arrangement.
It adds to more than 200,000 job losses since the start of the pandemic.
Here is a list of some of the major British employers that have announced major cuts since the start of the lockdown.
– Major potential job losses announced since March 23:
Total: 240,315
October 27 – Revolution Bars – 130October 16 – Pret a Manger – 400October 15 – Marston’s – 2,150October 14 – Gourmet Burger Kitchen – 362October 9 – Edinburgh Woollen Mill – 24,000 at riskOctober 8 – National Trust – 1,300October 8 – HSS Hire – 300October 7 – Manchester Airport Group – 892October 7 – Greene King – 800October 6 – Virgin Money – 400October 6 – Vp – 150October 5 – Cineworld – 5,500 (many cuts likely to be temporary)September 30 – TSB – 900September 30 – Shell – 9,000 worldwideSeptember 29 – Ferguson – 1,200September 22 – Wetherspoon – 400 to 450September 22 – Whitbread – 6,000September 18 – Investec – 210September 15 – Waitrose – 124September 14 – London City Airport – 239September 9 – Lloyds Bank – 865September 9 – Pizza Hut – 450September 4 – Virgin Atlantic – 1,150September 3 – Costa – 1,650August 27 – Pret a Manger – 2,800 (includes 1,000 announced on July 6)August 26 – Gatwick Airport – 600August 25 – Co-operative Bank – 350August 20 – Alexander Dennis – 650August 18 – Bombardier – 95August 18 – Marks & Spencer – 7,000August 14 – Yo! Sushi – 250August 14 – River Island – 350August 12 – NatWest – 550August 11 – InterContinental Hotels – 650 worldwideAugust 11 – Debenhams – 2,500August 7 – Evening Standard – 115August 6 – Travelex – 1,300August 6 – Wetherspoons – 110 to 130August 5 – M&Co – 380August 5 – Arsenal FC – 55August 5 – WH Smith – 1,500August 4 – Dixons Carphone – 800August 4 – Pizza Express – 1,100 at riskAugust 3 – Hays Travel – up to 878August 3 – DW Sports – 1,700 at riskJuly 31 – Byron – 651July 30 – Pendragon – 1,800July 29 – Waterstones – unknown number of head office rolesJuly 28 – Selfridges – 450July 27 – Oak Furnitureland – 163 at riskJuly 23 – Dyson – 600 in UK, 300 overseasJuly 22 – Mears – fewer than 200July 20 – Marks & Spencer – 950 at riskJuly 17 – Azzurri Group (owns Zizzi and Ask Italian) – up to 1,200July 16 – Genting – 1,642 at riskJuly 16 – Burberry – 150 in UK, 350 overseasJuly 15 – Banks Mining – 250 at riskJuly 15 – Buzz Bingo – 573 at riskJuly 14 – Vertu – 345July 14 – DFS – up to 200 at riskJuly 9 – General Electric – 369July 9 – Eurostar – unknown numberJuly 9 – Boots – 4,000July 9 – John Lewis – 1,300 at riskJuly 9 – Burger King – 1,600 at riskJuly 7 – Reach (owns Daily Mirror and Daily Express newspapers) – 550July 6 – Pret a Manger – 1,000 at riskJuly 2 – Casual Dining Group (owns Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge) – 1,909July 1 – SSP (owns Upper Crust) – 5,000 at riskJuly 1 – Arcadia (owns TopShop) – 500July 1 – Harrods – 700July 1 – Virgin Money – 300June 30 – Airbus – 1,700June 30 – TM Lewin – 600June 30 – Smiths Group – “some job losses”June 25 – Royal Mail – 2,000June 24 – Jet2 – 102June 24 – Swissport – 4,556June 24 – Crest Nicholson – 130June 23 – Shoe Zone – unknown number of jobs in head officeJune 19 – Aer Lingus – 500June 17 – HSBC – unknown number of jobs in UK, 35,000 worldwideJune 15 – Jaguar Land Rover – 1,100June 15 – Travis Perkins – 2,500June 12 – Le Pain Quotidien – 200June 11 – Heathrow – at least 500June 11 – Bombardier – 600June 11 – Johnson Matthey – 2,500June 11 – Centrica – 5,000June 10 – Quiz – 93June 10 – The Restaurant Group (owns Frankie and Benny’s) – 3,000June 10 – Monsoon Accessorise – 545June 10 – Everest Windows – 188June 8 – BP – 10,000 worldwideJune 8 – Mulberry – 375June 5 – Victoria’s Secret – 800 at riskJune 5 – Bentley – 1,000June 4 – Aston Martin – 500June 4 – Lookers – 1,500May 29 – Belfast International Airport – 45May 28 – Debenhams (in second announcement) – “hundreds” of jobsMay 28 – EasyJet – 4,500 worldwideMay 26 – McLaren – 1,200May 22 – Carluccio’s – 1,000May 21 – Clarks – 900May 20 – Rolls-Royce – 9,000May 20 – Bovis Homes – unknown numberMay 19 – Ovo Energy – 2,600May 19 – Antler – 164May 15 – JCB – 950 at riskMay 13 – Tui – 8,000 worldwideMay 12 – Carnival UK (owns P&O Cruises and Cunard) – 450May 11 – P&O Ferries – 1,100 worldwideMay 5 – Virgin Atlantic – 3,150May 1 – Ryanair – 3,000 worldwideApril 30 – Oasis Warehouse – 1,800April 29 – WPP – unknown numberApril 28 – British Airways – 12,000April 23 – Safran Seats – 400April 23 – Meggitt – 1,800 worldwideApril 21 – Cath Kidston – 900April 17 – Debenhams – 422March 31 – Laura Ashley – 268March 30 – BrightHouse – 2,400 at riskMarch 27 – Chiquito – 1,500 at risk.