IAG to operate no more than 30% of flights for rest of year
British Airway ’ parent company IAG has announced its flight capacity between October and December will be “no more than 30%” of what it was during the same period in 2019.
As a result, the group “no longer expects to reach breakeven in terms of net cash flows from operating activities” over that quarter.
Initiatives designed to replace quarantine periods and increase customer confidence to book and travel ... have not been adopted by governments as quickly as anticipated
It said in a statement: “Recent overall bookings have not developed as previously expected due to additional measures implemented by many European governments in response to a second wave of Covid-19 infections, including an increase in local lockdowns and extension of quarantine requirements to travellers from an increasing number of countries.
“At the same time, initiatives designed to replace quarantine periods and increase customer confidence to book and travel, such as pre-departure testing and air corridor arrangements, have not been adopted by governments as quickly as anticipated.”
Announcing its preliminary financial results for July-September, total revenue declined by 83% to 1.2 billion euro (£1.1 billion), compared with 7.3 billion euro (£6.6 billion) last year.
The firm made a loss before exceptional items of 1.3 billion euro (£1.2 billion), compared with a 1.4 billion euro (£1.3 billion) profit last year.
Flight capacity was down 78.6% over the quarter, with passenger demand decreasing by 88.0%.
The average number of seats filled on flights was 48.9%, down 38.8 percentage points.