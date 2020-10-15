Hancock confirms tougher restrictions for London and other parts of England
Millions more people in London and across England will face tougher coronavirus restrictions from Saturday.
The capital, along with Essex, Elmbridge, Barrow-in-Furness, York, North East Derbyshire, Erewash and Chesterfield will move into the second tier of measures – including a ban on households mixing indoors, including pubs and restaurants.
But a bitter political row has so far prevented Greater Manchester being moved into Tier 3, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock telling MPs he wanted to see “rapid progress” on the issue.
Coronavirus data-title="HEALTH Coronavirus" data-copyright-holder="PA Graphics" data-copyright-notice="PA Graphics/Press Association Images" data-credit="PA Graphics" data-usage-terms="" srcset="https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/a9bbee011574a3ba08c994299bd3a442Y29udGVudHNlYXJjaCwxNjAyODQ2NDg4/2.56064902.jpg?w=320 320w, https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/a9bbee011574a3ba08c994299bd3a442Y29udGVudHNlYXJjaCwxNjAyODQ2NDg4/2.56064902.jpg?w=640 640w, https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/a9bbee011574a3ba08c994299bd3a442Y29udGVudHNlYXJjaCwxNjAyODQ2NDg4/2.56064902.jpg?w=1280 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 767px) 89vw, (max-width: 1000px) 54vw, (max-width: 1071px) 543px, 580px">
A call between Greater Manchester leaders and Downing Street officials failed to reach an agreement on new restrictions and there will be further meetings later today.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has been resisting following the Liverpool City Region into Tier 3 restrictions, which include the closure of pubs and bars unless they can operate as restaurants.
Mr Hancock told MPs: “Let us be under no illusions about the danger posed by this virus.
“Coronavirus is deadly and it is now spreading exponentially in the UK.”
The new tiered system only came into effect on Wednesday and the decision to re-categorise areas so soon is an indication of growing concerns about the speed at which the virus is again spreading.
The Health Secretary said: “We must take firm and balanced decisions to keep this virus under control.
“This is the only way to protect lives and livelihoods – and we must act now.
“Delayed action means more deaths from Covid, it means more non-Covid deaths and it means more economic pain later.”