Ferry firms awarded new post-Brexit freight contracts worth £77.6m

A Brittany Ferries ship
A Brittany Ferries ship - (Copyright PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
10:47am, Tue 13 Oct 2020
Four ferry companies have been handed government contracts worth a total of £77.6 million to provide post-Brexit freight capacity.

The Department for Transport (DfT) announced that it has signed agreements with Brittany Ferries DFDS, P&O Ferries and Stena Line.

This will ensure that vital medical supplies and other critical goods “continue to be smoothly delivered into the UK whatever the outcome of negotiations with the EU”, the DfT said.

The contracts will be in place for up to six months after the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

Then-transport secretary Chris Grayling faced calls to resign last year after handing a £14 million contract to Seaborne Freight to run post-Brexit freight services, despite the firm having no ships or trading history.

His successor, Grant Shapps, said: “As the transition period comes to an end, we are putting the necessary measures in place to safeguard the smooth and successful flow of freight.

“Securing these contracts ensures that irrespective of the outcome of the negotiations, life-saving medical supplies and other critical goods can continue to enter the UK from the moment we leave the EU.”

