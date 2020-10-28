Christmas shoppers are starting early amid pandemic – survey

Christmas shoppers are planning to buy gifts by the end of November signalling a possible end to the last-minute rush, according to a poll.

More than 60% of shoppers said they plan to buy presents before December and only 2% said they will wait until Christmas Eve, according to research commissioned by John Lewis.

While coronavirus restrictions in the UK mean Christmas is unlikely to be normal, the survey of 2,000 people by OnePoll suggests that shoppers are already changing their approach to the festivities.

Almost one third said they were planning Christmas earlier this year, including decorating, preparing homemade gifts, and sending cards sooner.

Of those who said they were planning ahead, 47% said spreading the cost was a factor, and more than half of those surveyed said they plan to spend less on gifts this year.

Retail sales - (Copyright PA Wire)

Almost one third said they would make their own presents – a trend echoed by the sale of craft kits at John Lewis, which are up 85% this year from last.

Twice as many people said they plan to give a gift to members of their communities or neighbours this year – at almost a quarter of those surveyed.

Many also said they would arrange direct deliveries of hampers, which are up 265% in John Lewis’s sales, and gift cards, which are up 80%.

People are also buying more Christmas cards – as more than 70% said they plan to post more or the same amount of cards this year than last, a trend also supported by sales of physical and virtual cards.

Sales of Christmas lights are already up 48% at John Lewis, and wreaths up 40%, as almost 40% of people said they plan to decorate more areas of their homes this year – partly to provide a festive backdrop for video calls.

Christmas tree sales are also up 128% compared with last year, and advent calendars up 48%.

Dan Cooper, Christmas Buyer for John Lewis, said: “It will undoubtedly be a Christmas like never before and one we know will be very challenging for many, but there seems to be a determination to end the year on a positive note and indulge in the festive spirit earlier than ever.

“People are giving more thought to how they stay in touch with friends and family and how they can make someone’s Christmas that bit more special.

“Shoppers are understandably wanting to capture as much of the traditional experience and celebrations as possible.”