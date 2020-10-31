Boris Johnson says furlough scheme will be extended until December

Coronavirus – Sun Oct 11, 2020
(Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
19:49pm, Sat 31 Oct 2020
The Government will extend furlough payments at 80% for the duration of the new national lockdown measures in England, Boris Johnson has said.

The Prime Minister said, during a Downing Street press conference, that he was sorry about the hardship that businesses have already endured this year.

He said: “That’s why we are going to extend the furlough system through November. The furlough scheme was a success in the spring and supported people in businesses in a critical time.

“We will not end it, we will extend furlough until December.”

It will have some differences to March in that these measures will be “time-limited”, starting on November 5 and ending on December 2.

This is when the Government will seek to “ease restrictions” and go back into the tiered system.

Non-essential retail and hospitality services will be forced to close, while schools stay open during the four-week lockdown.

It means that pubs, cafes, restaurants will shut except for takeaway and delivery services.

