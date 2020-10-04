Female police officer stabbed while trying to arrest attempted robbery suspects

A police officer has been stabbed as she attempted to detain two teenagers who were trying to rob a grocery store.

Two officers were in Chapter Street, in Westminster, central London, when they witnessed two males armed with knives attempting to rob the store at around 3.42pm on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The shopkeeper had managed to push the suspects, both believed to be 15 years old, out of the store and the officers then tried to detain them.

As they challenged the males, police said one of the officers received a stab wound to the abdomen but continued to chase the suspects along Vauxhall Bridge Road.

The suspects were detained a short time later with the assistance of firearms officers.

This courage is typical of Met officers as they go about their duties.

Police said the officer was taken to hospital, adding that her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and she has since been discharged.

Chief Inspector Simon Brooker, of Central West BCU, said: “This shows precisely the kind of danger officers face every single day as they work to keep the public safe.

“For this officer to be stabbed on duty is unacceptable but, fortunately, she does not appear to be seriously injured.

“I applaud her bravery in responding to this call. This courage is typical of Met officers as they go about their duties.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “My thoughts and prayers are with this brave police officer who is receiving treatment in hospital after she was stabbed while on duty, intervening in a robbery, this afternoon.

“Every day our courageous police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep Londoners safe.

“I am sure all Londoners will join me in wishing her a speedy recovery.

“Attacks on our police are utterly unacceptable and perpetrators will feel the full force of the law.”