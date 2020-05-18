Father back rollerskating two weeks after life-saving Covid-19 treatment

A father of four has returned to his hobby of rollerskating two weeks after leaving hospital where he was given life-saving treatment for coronavirus.

Clayton Jean-Charles, 55, a plumber from Greenwich, south London, was taken to University Hospital Lewisham on April 11 after experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, including a high temperature, sore throat and shortness of breath.

He was initially admitted to a ward and given oxygen, but was moved to the intensive care unit when his condition worsened, and put on a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine – a non-invasive treatment which involves air being delivered through a tight-fitting face mask.

Clayton Jean-Charles with his wife Barthola - (Copyright PA Media )

After almost three weeks in hospital, Mr Jean-Charles, who has four daughters aged between 20 and 36, was able to go home on April 29 to his wife Barthola.

Within a fortnight, he was able to go rollerskating in Greenwich Park, a hobby he took up about a year ago.

Mr Jean-Charles said: “There were two things that really kept me going while I was in hospital – wanting to see my family and four girls again, and the encouragement of all the staff.

Clayton Jean-Charles with his family - (Copyright PA Media )

“They all worked so hard, and treated patients with such compassion and care, it was so inspiring. I cannot describe how amazing the staff were, and am welling up a bit just thinking about it.

“It was a life-changing experience to witness the grace, kindness and understanding of all the doctors, nurses, physios and other healthcare staff. I looked forward to seeing them every day and they were so positive and caring.

“I still have a bit of a way to go to get back to full health, the fact that I was well enough to go rollerskating in the park less than two weeks after being discharged shows how much better I am.”