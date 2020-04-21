Fashion designer Stella McCartney has reportedly furloughed hundreds of her staff using the Government's coronavirus job retention scheme.

The 48 year-old, who famously designed one of Meghan Markle's wedding outfits, is believed to have furloughed 'more than half' of her 1400 employees at 51 stores worldwide.

The daughter of Paul McCartney has followed suit from Victoria Beckham who announced over the weekend she was furloughing 30 of her fashion brand staff.

One worker told MailOnline: "What she has done is morally wrong and socially unacceptable.

"We had all expected much more from Stella, but she has shown no loyalty. She prides herself on social credentials, but we have just been dumped."

Unlike Beckham, it is understood McCartney has told her staff that there are no plans to top up their salary above the Government's scheme which pays up to 80%.