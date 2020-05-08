Fart leads police to hiding man

5:24am, Fri 08 May 2020
A man hiding from police in bushes broke his cover when he farted.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police executed a warrant for an address in Harworth on Thursday and pursued a man into some woods near Brookside Walk.

They then heard a noise “believed to be the sound of someone breaking wind from a nearby bush”, a force spokesman said.

Another man was found hiding behind a fireplace at the address.

A 35-year-old man was arrested after failing to appear at court and a 30-year-old man was also arrested, police said.

