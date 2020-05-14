Family of US healthcare worker, 26, killed as she was shot 'at least eight times by police' file lawsuit
A 26 year-old US healthcare worker was shot dead in March after police raided the wrong house, according to a lawsuit.
Breonna Taylor, who was an emergency medical technician, was allegedly shot at least eight times by police in front of her partner.
The incident took place in Kentucky, where Louisville police say they were carrying out a search warrant for a drugs raid. No drugs were found at Ms Taylor's address.
The police department also say they fired as an officer was wounded after being shot.
The lawsuit, filed by Ms Taylor's family, is suing for wrongful death and excessive force. It claims the police were not looking for Ms Taylor or her partner, but an unknown third party who did not live at the address.
At a press conference held on March 13, police said they knocked on the door of Ms Taylor's house several times and did announce themselves as police.
However, a lawyer for Ms Taylor's partner, Kenneth Walker, said he shot at police in self defence because they did not identify themselves and he believed they were breaking in.
The lawsuit accuses the police of firing 20 rounds of ammunition into the property.
The suit reads: “Breonna had posed no threat to the officers and did nothing to deserve to die at their hands. Shots were blindly fired by the officers all throughout Breonna's home.”
Ms Taylor's family are seeking compensation and damages.