Family appeals for information after man dies in suspected shooting

The family of a grandfather who died in a suspected shooting have appealed for information, after a man was charged with manslaughter.

Christopher Kay, 58, died in hospital after suffering serious injuries to his chest in the incident in the village of Carlin How, in the borough of Redcar and Cleveland, at 4.30pm on Friday.

A 32-year-old man has been charged and will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Cleveland Police said.

Mr Kay’s family released a photograph and shared a tribute on Sunday.

They said: “We are currently working on coming to terms with the fact that a member of our family has been taken away from us.”

They thanked members of the public and the emergency services for their help at the scene and added: “We would ask that anyone who has any information, however small or trivial, to contact the officers who are dealing with the investigation as soon as possible.

“Our children and grandchildren are now missing their father and grandfather and someone must have information which will help the investigation and allow us to move forward.

“We respectfully request that we are left to grieve in private at this time.”

Four people were arrested following the incident on Brotton Road, which police previously said was believed to have involved a firearm.

A force spokesman said two men, aged 31 and 35, have been released on bail pending further inquiries and a 32-year-old woman has been released with no further action.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information, or anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting 136570.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at www.crimestoppers.org.