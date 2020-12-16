Families should restrict Christmas celebrations to enable safer care home visits

Families should restrict their Christmas celebrations to enable care home residents to have visits in a “safer environment”, experts have warned.

At a panel organised by the National Care Forum (NCF), care homes and services said they are “deeply concerned” about the potential impact of families across the UK meeting up over the festive season.

The Government is pressing ahead with easing restrictions to allow up to three households to mix between December 23 and 27, even though it will lead to an increase in the coronavirus infection rate.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said it would be up to individuals to make a “personal judgment” on whether they want to meet up with vulnerable family members over the holiday period.

Sue Porto, chief executive of the Brandon Trust, which provides support to more than 1,500 people with a learning disability and/or autism, called the prospect a “very, very complicated and worrying picture”.

Another charity said its day care service would be closed during January to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 transmission to vulnerable clients.

NCF executive director Vic Rayner was asked how concerned she is about Christmas gatherings leading to an increased infection spread that could hit care homes and other care settings.

She said: “I think, if it comes down to me, I would be suggesting that the rest of the country should be restricting their Christmas celebrations and enabling visits within care homes to happen in a safer environment.

“(For) too long it’s a group of people who’ve been very excluded, and we should be thinking as a society about how we do the maximum possible to enable those people to receive visits.”

Oona Goldsworthy, chief executive of Brunelcare, said she has made the “really tough” decision not to see her four children this Christmas, and will only see her 92-year-old mother outdoors.

She said her staff are adapting their behaviour and not meeting up in big family groups this Christmas, and believes families across the UK will be having similar discussions.

She said: “I think if the Government were to tell us what to do, would people take account of it with the plans that they’ve already made? I’m not sure.

“But if we have those conversations with our own families, I think many more families will come to that conclusion over the next few days.”

Mark Wilson, director of engagement at Friends Of The Elderly, said the charity’s day care services for people aged 85 and over with dementia will close from Christmas Eve until February to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 transmission after measures are relaxed.

He added: “We’re concerned that, as family members visit our client group, there’s a risk that when people rejoin the service in January, they could possibly come back asymptomatic and spread Covid across to the vulnerable client group.”