Families pay tribute to four men killed in car crash in Wiltshire

Tributes have been paid to four young men who died after their car crashed into a house and caught fire.

Ryan Nelson, 20, Corey Owen, 19, Matthew Parke, 19, and Jordan Rawlings, 20, were killed in the incident which happened in the early hours of August 16 on the A4 in Derry Hill, near Calne, Wiltshire.

The families of the four men, who were all from Calne, said their deaths had left massive voids in their lives.

(left to right) Ryan Nelson, Jordan Rawlings, Matthew Parke and Corey Owen were all killed in the tragedy (Wiltshire Police/PA). - (Copyright PA Media )

Mr Nelson’s family described the Tesco worker as a “ray of sunshine” and said he “lightened up everyone’s life”.

“He was a massive football fan. He supported Aldershot Town FC and Manchester United. He was a very talented DJ, it was something he wished to pursue in the future,” they said.

“Ryan was loved by everyone. He has the most beautiful soul. So handsome, he loved all his designer gear, had so much pride. Our lives are empty without him.”

Mr Owen had passed his college course and planned on attending university, his family said.

“He was the most kind and loving young man, loved and adored by his family, brother, little sisters, girlfriend and his friends,” they said.

“He had such a happy, easygoing nature, he was so popular and loved dearly by everyone, so, so many people thought the world of him.

“His loss will leave a huge gap in all our lives forever. We are utterly devastated.”

Floral tributes have been left to the four men who died (Ben Birchall/PA) - (Copyright PA Wire )

Mr Parke, a Swansea University business management student, was looking forward to returning to his studies in September.

“Mattie was a very happy boy – he woke up every day with a smile on his face. He was never sad,” his family said.

“He was enthusiastic about everything in life, full of energy, confident and outgoing. He always had somewhere to go, somewhere to be, someone to see. He also had a wicked sense of humour.

“He was extremely sociable and loved going out with his very wide circle of friends – they meant so much to him and he loved them as if they were his family.

“His life may have been short – he was just 19 years old – but he packed so much into those years he really did.”

The family of Mr Rawlings described a man with a “cheeky smile and a wicked sense of humour”.

“The loss of our beautiful son/brother/grandson/nephew and cousin has left a hole in all of our hearts, but we were proud as a family to have had him in our lives,” they said.

“Our hearts go out to the other families and all their friends.

“It is apparent from all the kind messages and condolences that Jordan, Matt, Corey and Ryan have touched many people’s hearts within their short lives.”

Three of those who died worked at the local Tesco superstore in Calne.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the crash (Ben Birchall/PA). - (Copyright PA Wire )

Store manager Antonia Carey said colleagues had been deeply shocked by the tragedy.

“Jordan, Corey and Ryan all worked together on our evening shift and were much-loved members of our team here,” she said.

“Jordan was always so positive and had an infectious personality and a smile for everyone.

“Corey was really hard-working and diligent and was such a calm presence on our team, while Ryan was a really caring and supportive colleague and was very popular here.

“It is hard to believe they have been taken from us, and they are badly missed by everyone here.

“All our thoughts are with their families and we have reached out to them to offer any help we can.”

The occupants of the house, who raised the alarm, were uninjured and police said investigations continued into the cause of the tragedy.

A4 crash deaths - (Copyright PA Graphics )

Inspector Mark Freeman, from the roads policing unit, said: “Four families have been left devastated, losing young men who were just starting their adult lives and our thoughts are with them all at this difficult time.

“Investigations of this nature are understandably complex and we have a team of collision investigators carrying out thorough enquiries to understand exactly what happened.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses, but if you have any information which you think could assist us then we would urge you to call us.”