Ex-teacher faces life in prison after murdering wife and man

Duffield double murder
Duffield double murder - (Copyright PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
2:45am, Thu 01 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

An estranged husband is facing life imprisonment for murdering his wife and her lover who were both found fatally stabbed on New Year’s Day.

Former head teacher Rhys Hancock killed Helen Hancock, 39, from Duffield, Derbyshire, and Martin Griffiths, 48, from Derby, at the former marital home – before calling police to tell them what he had done.

Mrs Hancock, a PE teacher, and father-of-two Mr Griffiths were discovered with multiple stab wounds at the detached property in New Zealand Lane, Duffield, after police were first called at 4.11am.

Victims of incident in Duffield identified - (Copyright PA Media)

Mr Griffiths had already died but paramedics battled for more than 15 minutes to resuscitate Mrs Hancock, before she also died from her injuries.

The 40-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of murder at a previous hearing on July 6.

Hancock, formerly of Portland Street in Etwall, Derbyshire, will be sentenced at the city’s crown court on Thursday.

Sign up to our newsletter

Courts

Duffield

PA