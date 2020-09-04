Ex-Australian PM Tony Abbott appointed to UK’s Board of Trade

Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott
Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott - (Copyright PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
17:49pm, Fri 04 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Controversial figure Tony Abbott has been appointed to the Board of Trade, despite critics arguing the former Australian prime minister was not suitable to be a government trade adviser.

Critics raised numerous concerns over allegations against the 62-year-old, including his climate change scepticism and belief that coronavirus restrictions should be lifted.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended him, heralding his status as a former leader of “freedom-loving” and “liberal” Australia.

The new Board of Trade will play an important role in helping Britain make the case for free and fair trade across the UK and around the world

The Department for International Trade has now formally announced that Mr Abbott will form part of the new-look Board of Trade, in what is said to be an unpaid role.

Trade Secretary Liz Truss said: “The new Board of Trade will play an important role in helping Britain make the case for free and fair trade across the UK and around the world.

“At a time of increased protectionism and global insecurity, it’s vital that the UK is a strong voice for open markets and that we play a meaningful role in reshaping global trading rules alongside like-minded countries.

“The new board will help us do that, bringing together a diverse group of people who share Britain’s belief in free enterprise, democracy, and high standards and rules-based trade.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Politics

Abbott

PA