Zoom is a video conferencing platform which has become immensely popular since the nation was put on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Its purpose was to be used for business meetings, but has since been used in many bizarre forms from pub quizzes to being used in Parliament.

And here is everything you need to know from when it was created to how many people use the app per day.

Zoom was founded in 2011 by former Cisco Webex engineer and executive Eric Yuan.

Yuan revealed in an interview with Thrive Global in 2017 why he set up Zoom and it isn't what you would expect.

He said: "I first envisioned Zoom when I was a freshman in college in China and regularly took a ten-hour train ride to visit my girlfriend (who is now my wife).

"I detested those rides and used to imagine other ways I could visit my girlfriend without traveling — those daydreams eventually became the basis for Zoom."

And the platform has been described as a "enterprise-grade, affordable, all-in-one platform for video conferencing, audio conferencing and web conferencing".

The software was launched and released in 2013 and in recent years has become one of the most popular business apps.

And since the coronavirus crisis, in February it was announced that they had gained over two million users in 2020, more users than it gained in 2019 alone.

The daily average people using the app increased from ten million in December 2019 to around 200 million in March this year.

The app is easy to use and it offers free 40-minute conference calls with up to 100 attendees, and another perk is that people don't need a log in to access the meeting.

And it has not only been used for business meetings but in many bizarre ways as well since the nation is on lockdown.

For example, politicians are set to ask questions to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson via Zoom today for the first time, in what will be a 'virtual' Parliament.

Members of the royal family have been keeping in touch via the app after Prince Williams told The Telegraph: "We've been talking to all our family online. And it's been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other."

And Her Majesty's Passport Office have been communicating through the app.