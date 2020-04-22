Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Virgin Group is taking a huge financial hit.

So much so that its co-founder Sir Richard Branson may have to sell his private island to bail the company out.

Virgin Australia recently went into voluntary administration and Virgin Atlantic is asking the UK Government for a £500 million loan, which has reportedly been rejected by the Treasury.

But how did Branson buy the Island? And who has stayed there over the years?

This is your guide to everything you need to know about Necker Island.

Branson bought the Caribbean island while trying to impress his girlfriend and now wife Joan. He went island shopping and came across Necker in 1978 when he was just 28.

Branson married Joan Templeman in 1989 on the island (PA Images)

The businessman managed to snag the holiday destination for a reported £150,000. 11 years after the sale he married Joan on the island.

He has since turned the island into a resort with some eye-watering nightly charges. It can hold up to 34 guests and employs over 100 people with prices starting at £3,418 per night, per guest.

The lowest price is applicable to a private villa named the Love Temple, while it would set holiday-makers back £3,713 per night, per guest to stay in one of the island's six Balinese villas.

Branson even rents out his private residence when he isn't there, though this would cost £5,510 per night, per guest.

These prices seem steep, but for the customers Branson attracts it is short change.

The British royal family famously stay at the retreat with Diana, Princess of Wales taking Prince William and Harry in 1990. Harry has gone back several times since.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has taken Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie on multiple occasions as well.

Other names on the star studded guest list are Mel Gibson, Tony Blair, Harry Styles, Mariah Carey, Demi Moore, George Michael and Ronnie Wood.

The hotel caught alight during a storm in 2011 (PA Images)

Times on the island have not always been paradise though.

In 2011, the resort was hit by a lightning strike during Storm Irene, setting the main hotel on fire.

20 guests were staying on Necker at the time, including Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet. She was praised for her actions during the fire after she saved Branson's mother, Eve, from the blaze.

Branson reopened the hotel in 2013 but had more bad luck in 2017 when hurricane Irma hit and destroyed the site once again.