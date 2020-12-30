Epidemiologists become the new influencers as they debunk Covid-19 misinformation
Epidemiologists and doctors have become the new influencers of social media as they take to Twitter and TikTok to fight Covid mis-information.
Among them is Ellie Murray who is an assistant professor of epidemiology at Boston University School of Public Health. She has gained over 55,000 followers since March.
She said: "There's no easy way to disentangle misinformation and disinformation with COVID. At first I was kind of leaving it to people who work a lot on coronaviruses and emerging infections.
"But I realised they were so busy actually tackling the virus that they didn't have a lot of time to explain to people what was going on. And there was a lot of hunger among the public to understand what was going on."
She’s created TikTok videos on mas-wearing and her hand-drawn infographics have been translated into 40 languages.
But it’s the information-heavy tweetorials - previously aimed at a very small group of researchers - that have really taken off.