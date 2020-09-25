Emergency services called to aircraft incident in the Highlands

A Police Scotland car (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
15:57pm, Thu 12 Nov 2020
Emergency services have been called to an aircraft having “come down in a field” in the Highlands.

Police Scotland said they were called to the scene near Avoch on the Black Isle.

The force said the incident involved a light aircraft, while the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it involved a helicopter.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.55 we were called to a report of a light aircraft having come down in a field near Avoch.

“Emergency services are currently on scene.”

The SFRS said four fire engines have been sent to the scene.

An SFRS spokesman said: “We were alerted at 12.55 on Thursday November 12 to an incident involving a helicopter between Inverness and Fortrose in the Highlands.

“Operations control mobilised four appliances to the scene to assist emergency services partners and we remain in attendance.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 12.56pm to attend an incident near Avoch.

“We dispatched two ambulances, a manager, a community responder and the PICT (Pre-hospital Immediate Care & Trauma) team from Inverness to the scene.”

