The Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced the Government cannot yet give a date of when children will return to school.

Speaking at today's Downing Street coronavirus press conference, he said: “Of course, I want nothing more than to see schools back, get them back to normal, make sure the children are sat around learning, and experiencing the joy of being at school.

“But I can’t give you a date. Because before we do, we need to meet five tests.”

MrWilliamson reiterated the five tests first outlined by Dominic Raab on Thursday, which include protecting the NHS’s ability to cope, ensuring a drop in the daily death rates and having reliable data to show the rate of infection is decreasing to manageable levels.

The Government must also ensure sufficient testing capacity and PPE supplies, and be confident any change in the measures will not risk a second peak of infections, he said.

“When we can be sure that we have met these five essential points, we can think about getting children into schools again, learning, mastering new ideas and being with their friends once more,” he added.

He also addressed schoolchildren directly, apologising for them not only missing schooling, but also the social interaction that comes with it.

He said: "I know you will be missing your friends, teacher and lessons, but you are such an important part of this fight too."

Related videos

The education secretary praised all those making resources available to teach at home, including the Oak Academy and the BBC.

Mr Williamson said he recognised 'all the challenges that families will be facing at the moment', saying the Government is 'determined to help parents helping their children learn from home'.

He said the Government was ordering laptops to help children sitting key exams, as well as for those who need to keep in touch with social workers and care givers.