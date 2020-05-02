A drug developed to treat Ebola has been authorised for emergency use in America for coronavirus.

The move by the US's Food and Drug Administration means the anti-viral drug remdesivir can now be used on people who are hospitalised with severe Covid-19.

A recent clinical trial showed the drug helped shorten the recovery time for people who were seriously ill. However, it did not significantly improve survival rates.

Remdesivir interferes with the virus's genome, disrupting its ability to replicate.

But experts have warned the drug - produced by Gilead pharmaceutical company in California - should not be seen as a miracle cure for coronavirus.

However, President Trump has been a vocal supporter of remdesivir as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.

In its clinical trial, the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) found that remdesivir cut the duration of symptoms from 15 days down to 11.

Dr Anthony Fauci who runs NIAID, said that remdesivir had ‘a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery’.

