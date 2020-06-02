EasyJet to resume flights on half its routes by end of July

EasyJet will resume flights on half its routes by the end of next month.

The Luton-based carrier, which has grounded its entire fleet during the coronavirus pandemic, announced its plan to ramp up flights in the coming weeks.

Half of its 1,022 routes will be reopened by the end of July, increasing to 75% during August.

EasyJet will introduce new safety and hygiene measures when it resumes flights

Flights will be at a lower frequency than normal, meaning the airline will operate at around 30% of its normal capacity between July and September.

The low-cost carrier will serve all its UK bases in the key family summer holiday months of July and August.

EasyJet previously announced it will resume operations on June 15, but flights will mainly be restricted to domestic routes in the UK and France.

A series of new safety measures will be introduced by the airline, including requiring passengers to wear face masks at airports and on aircraft.

It has produced thousands of face mask covers inspired by comic books to be handed to children flying on selected routes in a bid to ease their anxiety about the new rule.

Other steps to boost hygiene include not selling food during flights, enhanced cleaning of planes, and disinfection wipes and hand sanitiser being provided.

Passengers will be invited to sit away from people not in their party on flights with empty seats.

EasyJet’s chief commercial and planning officer Robert Carey said: “We are delighted to announce that we will be flying the majority of our route network across Europe, meaning customers can still get to their chosen destination for their summer holidays this year.

“We’re passionate about helping our customers get back flying, which is why we’re offering one million seats at £29.99 for those planning on booking a holiday this summer.

“Travel restrictions are being lifted and demand is starting to return, so there’s no better time for us to introduce this sale.”

Ryanair plans to operate 40% of its normal schedule from July 1 and Jet2.com is resuming its flying programme on the same date.

British Airways is due to launch “a meaningful return to service” in July.

The UK is to impose a 14-day quarantine requirement for anyone arriving in the country from next week, causing fears it will put many people off from going on foreign holidays.

But the Government is understood to be considering allowing quarantine-free travel to and from certain countries from the end of the month if infection rates at home and abroad are sufficiently low.