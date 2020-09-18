EasyJet poaches executive from rival Tui as new finance chief

EasyJet has poached an executive from rival Tui to become the budget airline’s new finance boss.

The company told investors on Friday that it is has appointed Kenton Jarvis to become its next chief financial officer.

Mr Jarvis will replace Andrew Findlay, who announced plans to exit the airline in May following unsuccessful attempts by founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou to vote him out of the company.

The new CFO is currently the chief executive officer of aviation at Tui Group, having worked at the travel firm for around 17 years.

The company said a start data has not been confirmed.

EasyJet said his experience leading successful turnaround programmes will be “critical” as the business enters a period of recovery after the impact of the pandemic.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of EasyJet, said: “Kenton will join us during this period of exceptional challenge for global aviation.

“His depth of knowledge of the travel industry and financial skills will be key as we continue to rebuild following the pandemic.

“I look forward to working closely with him as we ensure that aviation plays a vital role in the economic recovery and enables people to fly for holidays and work once again.”

Mr Jarvis said: “I am excited to be joining the most innovative, sustainable and customer-focused airline in Europe at such a pivotal moment in the history of the sector.

“I have great admiration for the team at EasyJet and am proud to be joining them.”

John Barton, chairman of EasyJet, said: “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Andrew Findlay for his tremendous contribution over the past five years and continued commitment and support in helping manage the airline through the recent unprecedented challenges.”