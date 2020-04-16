EasyJet have said they will leave the middle seat empty on planes to enable social distancing flights once lockdown measures are lifted.

The airline grounded its entire fleet at the end of March due to the pandemic.

Explaining that just window and aisle seats would be used, EasyJet's Chief executive Johan Lundgren said: "That is something that we will do because I think that is something that the customers would like to see.

"Then we will work out with the authorities and listen to the customers' views and points on what they believe is the right thing to do, particularly in the start-up period."

While he said the strategy could work, he did not expect to see the airline's planes full straight away.

"I'm talking about this as an initial phase. Nobody knows for how long that phase will be.

"I think it's important that customers understand that we are taking this very seriously, and first and foremost, our concern is about the customers' well-being and our people's well-being."

