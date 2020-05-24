EastEnders actress Heather Chasen dies, aged 92
14:39pm, Sun 24 May 2020
EastEnders actress Heather Chasen has died at the age of 92.
Her friend and Coronation Street star Amanda Barrie confirmed the news on social media on Saturday.
She wrote on Twitter: "Remembering the fabulous Heather Chasen who sadly left us yesterday. She was wonderfully eccentric, gloriously funny, and a very special actress.
“There’ll never be another like her. Will always miss her.”
Chasen was best known for playing Janine Butcher's grandmother Lydia Simmonds in the soap from April 2011 until June 2011.
She also featured on The Bill, The Harry Hill Show and Crossroads.