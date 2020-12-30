East Midlands enjoys strongest regional growth in 2020 property boom

East Midlands enjoys strongest regional growth in 2020 property boom
East Midlands enjoys strongest regional growth in 2020 property boom (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
9:08am, Wed 30 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Here are average house prices across the UK across the fourth quarter of 2020 according to Nationwide Building Society, followed by the year-on-year change:

– East Midlands, £200,951, 8.6%

– Outer South East (includes Brighton and Hove, central Bedfordshire,Oxfordshire, Portsmouth and Southampton), £296,291, 8.0%

– North West, £176,925, 8.0%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, £172,326, 7.7%

– West Midlands, £207,603, 7.5%

– Wales, £169,846, 6.6%

– South West, £264,512, 6.6%

– North, £137,531, 6.5%

– East Anglia, £242,804, 6.4%

– London, £486,562, 6.2%

– Northern Ireland, £149,382, 5.9%

– Outer Metropolitan (includes central/west Kent, north/east/west Surrey, Hertfordshire, south Buckinghamshire and Chilterns and south Essex), £377,677, 5.6%

– Scotland, £156,768, 3.2%

Sign up to our newsletter

Economy

City

Money

House

Regions

PA