Earthquake hits Rome as the city comes out of coronavirus lockdown
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake shook Rome on Monday morning as the city eased out of coronavirus lockdown.
The quake struck just after 5am with the epicentre in a small town called Fonte Nuova, just ten miles outside the Italian capital.
Firefighters had numerous inquiries from people who had been thrown out of their beds by the shaking and had fled into the streets.
But there have been no reports of damage or injuries.
A man named Fayruj told news site AGI: "People woke up, screams of fright were heard from our building.
“You could see the apartment lights coming on one after the other.”
Related videos
Another local said: “We were afraid. It is already a complex moment, we only needed the earthquake, we were no longer able to go back to sleep.”
The country has suffered one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world and has been in lockdown for two months, but measures have now started to ease.