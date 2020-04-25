A woman has revealed the farewell note her husband left for her and their two young children on his mobile phone just before he died of coronavirus.

Jon Coelho, 32, died in hospital in Danbury, Connecticut after battling the deadly COVID-19 for nearly a month and spending almost three weeks on a ventilator.

He was unable to say goodbye to his family due to them being at risk of catching the virus, so he wrote the letter to his wife Katie, two-year-old son Braedyn - who has cerebral palsy - and 10-month-old Penelope.

Katie published the content for the letter to his GoFundMe page, which said: "It makes me so proud to be your husband and the father to Braedyn and Penny. I love you guys with all my heart and you've given me the best life I could have ever asked for.

"Katie you are the most beautiful caring nurturing person I've ever met. You are truly one of a kind...make sure you live life with happiness and that same passion that made me fall in love with you. Seeing you be the best mom to the kids is the greatest thing I've ever experienced.

"Let Braedyn [know] he's my best bud and I'm proud to be his father and for all the amazing things he's done and continues to do.

"Let Penelope know she's a princess and can have whatever she wants in life.

“I'm so lucky. Don't hold back, and if you meet someone know that if they love you and the kids that I love that for you. Always be happy no matter what!”

Jon tested positive for coronavirus on March 26 despite being ‘super vigilant’ about avoiding catching the disease.