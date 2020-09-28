Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson endorses Joe Biden for 2020 US Election
Hollywood superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has announced he is supporting Joe Biden in the Presidential election and has called on others to follow suit.
Johnson, 48, has never previously endorsed a presidential candidate publicly and describes himself as a ‘political independent and centrist for many years’.
But just over a month out from voting day, the ex-wrestler turned movie star has come out in support of the 77-year-old former vice-president moving into the Oval Office on November 3.
Alongside a lengthy video explaining his decision, Johnson said: "My conversation with @joebiden and @kamalaharris 👊🏾
"As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republican.
"In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and as my first ever (public) Presidential endorsement, I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States.
"Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, grit, kindness and respect. Being KIND & RESPECTFUL to one another will always matter.
"Now we must ALL VOTE, so hit the link up top 👆🏾 and I’ll help you get it done.
"#BidenHarrisJohnsonSummit #ProgressThroughHumanity #VOTE2020 👊🏾."
Biden holds a slender lead over Donald Trump heading into the final month of the campaign.