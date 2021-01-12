Dutch officials confiscate ham sandwiches from UK visitors

Union and EU flags
Union and EU flags (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
8:24am, Tue 12 Jan 2021
Border officials in the Netherlands have confiscated ham sandwiches and other food items from UK travellers due to post-Brexit rules.

Dutch TV network NPO filmed customs patrols explaining to arrivals that they cannot take meat or dairy products into the EU.

One driver who arrived by ferry at the Hook of Holland sea port was left bemused after being told he would lose his ham sandwiches.

Welcome to the Brexit

The man asked whether he can “take off the meat and you leave me the bread?”

But a border guard responded: “No, everything will be confiscated. Welcome to the Brexit, sir. I’m sorry.”

New arrangements for UK travellers in the EU came into force when the Brexit transition period ended on December 31.

