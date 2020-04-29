Drugs worth over £6.5 million were discovered at the Port of Dover in a lorry transporting pizzas from Italy.

A huge haul of cocaine and heroin was found hidden between cartons, wrapped in individual blocks.

The driver, Adam Grzelj, 50, a Slovenian national from Ljubljana, has been charged with two counts of attempted Class A drug importation, the Home Office said on Wednesday.

The huge drugs haul was seized on April 26 after officers intercepted a Slovakian registered lorry.

Officers discovered an estimated 82 kilos of cocaine and three kilos of heroin hidden inside.

Dave Smith, Border Force regional director, said: “This seizure has taken millions of pounds worth of cocaine and heroin out of the hands of organised criminals and off our streets.

“Drugs are currency for organised gangs and are intrinsically linked to crime, violence and exploitation, which is why we are determined to catch anyone importing them.

“Border Force will continue to work with the NCA (National Crime Agency) to bring anyone involved in this type of criminality before the courts.”