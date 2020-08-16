Donald Trump has made a personal statement following the death of his brother in which he described him as ‘my best friend’.

Robert Trump, 71, the younger brother of the President, died on Saturday at a New York hospital.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace," the President said.

The President made a last minute decision to go to New York Friday to visit his brother as he headed to New Jersey for the weekend. Robert had been admitted to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.

Details of Robert Trump's illness have not been released, but it is known he had been sick for several months.

He reportedly took blood thinners and had suffered recent brain bleeds that began after a recent fall, according to a close friend of the family, who spoke to The New York Times.

President Trump's motorcade leaves New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York, on Friday - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images )

The President called the hospital late on Saturday when it appeared Robert’s condition was worsening, CNN reports, but it is not known if they spoke.

During a White House briefing on Friday, Trump declined to provide reporters with details on his brother's illness.

"I have a wonderful brother. We have a great relationship for a long time, from day one, so long time ago. And he's in the hospital right now," Trump said Friday when asked about his brother.

"Hopefully he'll be alright, but he's - he's pretty - he's having a hard time," he added.

Later Friday as he headed to see his brother Trump told reporters: "He's having a tough time."

The younger Trump was previously hospitalized in June with an undisclosed serious condition CNN has previously reported.

Trump is expected to attend his brother's funeral. However no details were immediately available on plans.

"Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always," Ivanka Trump posted on Twitter on Saturday night.

Robert Trump had served as an executive vice president of the Trump Organisation. Part of his duties including overseeing the organisation's Atlantic City casinos.

Born in 1948, he was one of four siblings to the President, including the late Fred Trump, Jr. He married Ann Marie Pallan earlier this year and was previously married to Blaine (Beard) Trump.