Donald Trump’s older sister has labelled the president ‘cruel’ with ‘no principles’ in a series of secret recordings.

Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge, was secretly recorded by her niece, Mary Trump, who recently released a book denouncing the president.

The recordings contain 15 hours of face-to-face conversations in 2018 and 2019.

Barry, 83, was heard criticising the president’s immigration policies at a time that saw thousands of children separated from their families at the border.

"All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” she said in one recording first reported by The Washington Post and later obtained by The Associated Press.

“He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”

Mary’s book titled ‘Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man’ doesn’t mention that she recorded coversations with her aunt.

The release of the recordings comes a day after Trump held a funeral service for his brother Robert at the White House.

Barry went on to talk about his ‘lying’ and his use of Twitter in one recording.

She said: "His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God.

"I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy s**t.”

In Mary’s book she previously claimed that her uncle had paid someone to take his University of Pennsylvania entry exams, which seems to have stemmed from a previous conversation with Barry.

Barry can be heard saying that the president asked his friend and student at Pennsylvania Joe Shapiro to take the test for him.

Barry said: “I did his homework for him... I drove him around New York City to try to get him into college. He went to Fordham for one year and then he got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams.”