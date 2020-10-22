Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has responded to a clip from Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Borat movie which appears to show him with his hand down his trousers.

The scene in questions shows Giuliani being interviewed in a hotel room by an actor pretending to be Borat’s daughter.

Giuliani has attempted to get ahead of the clip before it is released - (Copyright DPA/PA Images)

The actor then asks Giuliani if he would like to join her for a drink and the 76-year-old proceeds to take his microphone off and seemingly put his hand down his trousers.

But in an effort to quash the backlash before the movie’s upcoming release, Giuliani took to social media on Wednesday night to defend himself.

Speaking on Twitter, he said: "The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.

"At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. In fact, the NY Post today reports ‘it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing’.

"As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8th.

"This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family.

"Deadline Hollywood reports CAA had a distribution screening in September where there was no mention of the scene holding any importance.

"We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts."

Giuliani has campaigned for Trump’s presidency since before he won the 2016 election and remains a prominent figure in his team ahead of the 2020 election on November 3.

Meanwhile, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 23.