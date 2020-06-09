Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalised with black paint and faeces following BLM protest
Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalised again, but this time with black paint and faeces.
The President’s star has been spray painted black with the letters BLM underneath, the acronym for the ’Black Lives Matter’ movement, along with a bag containing dog faeces.
Around 20,000 protesters marched through Hollywood on Sunday demanding justice for the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, along with the many others who have been victims of racial violence.
It is not the first time Trump’s star has been targeted. In 2016, before the presidential election it was destroyed using a jackhammer and pickaxe, and two years later it was damaged again.
He has come under fire in recent weeks for his reaction to the ’Black Lives Matter’ protests taking place across the US, after he threatened to send in troops in cities where protesting was ’out of control’.