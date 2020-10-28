Donald Trump’s campaign website hacked and replaced with message accusing president of ‘spreading fake news'
Donald Trump’s campaign website has been hacked just one week out from the US election.
The ‘About’ section on the 74-year-old president’s site was replaced by a message which read: "The world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded (sic) daily by president donald j trump.
"It is time to allow the world to know the truth."
The hackers’ message also stated that they had ‘classified information’ which proved Trump 'is involved in the origin of the coronavirus’.
The identity of those responsible for the website being hacked has not yet been uncovered.
However, it is thought that the hack was a scam which hoped to collect cryptocurrency.
In a statement posted on the Trump campaign website, communications director Tim Murtaugh said: "Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack.
"There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored."
Trump is currently lagging behind Democrat nominee Joe Biden in the polls ahead of the US election next Tuesday (November 3).