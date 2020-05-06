President Trump ignored guidance to wear a face mask when he toured a mask factory in Arizona.

He made his first trip out of Washington in three weeks and toured a factory that pivoted from making aircraft engines, to manufacturing N95 masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But when Trump visited he only wore goggles despite a sign that stated: ‘Attention, face mask is required in this area’ and a sign at the entrance that said: ‘Please wear your mask at all times'.

A White House official confirmed that the facility told them in advance that a mask wasn't required.

And while ignoring guidance Trump praised the workers who wore face coverings as they produced masks to be sent to frontline healthcare workers.

He told the workers after the tour given by Honeywell International Inc: "I just want to thank all the people at this incredible company, this incredible plant.

“This pandemic has underscored the vital importance of restoring our supply chains and constructing a powerful domestic manufacturing base.

“Respirators are there to protect our heroic doctors and nurses as they fight the unseen enemy."

Honeywell started to make masks at the end of April after there were concerns of shortages and said they can make ten million masks per month.