Donald Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday as he takes a first-hand look at the damage caused from protests against the police shooting of an unarmed black man last week.

Jacob Blake, 29, was shot seven times as he went to a car and opened its door, with footage of the incident posted to social media.

Trump is going to Kenosha to see the extent of the damage following the protests - (Copyright Anna Moneymaker / Pool via CNP)

Protests erupted in the days after the shooting as police attempted to control people with tear gas, but two individuals were killed on the third day of unrest on Tuesday.

When asked whether Trump thought the police officer involved should be charged, he said: "Well I'm looking into it very strongly. I'll be getting reports," before adding that he "didn't like the sight of it."

Trump’s visit will see him meet law enforcement officers as he assesses the impact of the protests on the city.

Wisconsin is also an important swing state for Trump in the upcoming US presidential election, in which he is currently trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden, according to most polls.

Barack Obama won the state twice in 2008 and 2012 but Trump re-claimed it for the Republicans four years ago by a mere 20,000 votes.

It is the second time in four months that the shooting of a black man has triggered protests in the United States.

Back in May, unrest soread in the US and across the globe following the death of George Floyd, who died after police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck for eight minutes in the process of arresting him.

Chauvin has since been charged with the murder of Floyd.

Meanwhile, Blake’s death has led to action in sport as major events such as key NBA games have been boycotted in protest against the shooting.