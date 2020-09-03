US president Donald Trump has told Americans to test the electoral system by voting twice in November.

The 74-year-old, who has repeatedly suggested the mail-in ballot system is unreliable, has urged the electorate to vote by both mail and in person, which is illegal, in order to test the system.

The US election is set to take place on November 3 - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

Trump made the call while making a speech in North Carolina on Wednesday.

"So let them send it in, and let them go vote. And if the system is as good as they say it is, then they obviously won’t be able to vote," he told WECT 6 News.

"If it isn’t tabulated, they will be able to vote. So that’s the way it is, and that’s what they should do.

"But send in your ballots, send them in strong whether it’s solicited or unsolicited. The absentees are fine.

"But go to vote and if they haven’t counted it, you can vote. That’s the way I view it."

Trump is closing the gap on Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the polls as the pair head into the final two months of their campaigns.

According to the Financial Times, North Carolina is currently one of nine states which they describe as a ‘toss-up’, although they believe Biden currently has a slight edge in the southeastern state.

If Trump wins the election, he will become the fourth successive president to assume the Oval Office for a second successive term after Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.