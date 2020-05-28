Donald Trump is expected to sign a social media executive order as the war between himself and giant tech companies continues, the White House has confirmed.

The President’s move comes after he accused social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook of 'stifling free speech' and 'interfering with the 2020 Presidential election' after two of his tweets were fact-checked on Tuesday.

The tweets highlighted referred to mail-in ballots being 'fraudulent,' claiming 'mail boxes will be robbed' in California.

Twitter intervened, suggesting the President’s tweets contained false information.

A day later he then threatened to 'strongly regulate' or close down platforms who 'silence conservatives voices'.

He said on Twitter: "Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that....

“...happen again. Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!”

Now White House officials say Trump will sign an executive order targeting the tech companies, but details have not been given.

The President added: "Big Tech is doing everything in their very considerable power to CENSOR in advance of the 2020 Election. If that happens, we no longer have our freedom. I will never let it happen!

“They tried hard in 2016, and lost. Now they are going absolutely CRAZY. Stay Tuned!!!”