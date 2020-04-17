US President Donald Trump has set out a phased plan on how America will reopen.

He said at his White House briefing: "America wants to be open and Americans want to be open. A national shutdown is not a sustainable long-term solution."

The plan titled 'Opening up America Again' outlines three phases for states on how they can gradually start lifting restrictions.

The first phase still has social distancing rules in place but says places of worship, restaurants and sports venues can open with 'strict physical distancing protocols' in place.

After the first phase, if there is no evidence of a second wave of the virus, the second phase allows non-essential travel to take place. Schools at this stage could also reopen and so can bars 'with diminished standing-room occupancy'.

If governors see there are depleting symptoms in their states, they can start phase three and allow 'public interactions' with physical distancing and no restrictions on the amount of staff at work sites. Bars can increase their standing capacity and visits to hospitals and care homes can resume.

And despite much posturing earlier this week about who's in charge of lifting the measures, Trump appeared to have a change of feet and conceded individual state governors would control their own states.

He told them in a phone call on Thursday: "You're going to call your own shots. You're going to be running it, we're going to be helping you."

Co-cordinator of the US' coronavirus taskforce Dr Deborah Birx said phase three would be the 'new normal' and vulnerable people should still avoid crowded places.