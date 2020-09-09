Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for the agreement he helped facilitate between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The 74-year-old was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a right-wing member of the Norwegian Parliament.

Trump has met with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu several times during his presidency - (Copyright NurPhoto/PA Images)

If Trump wins, he will be the first American to scoop the coveted prize since his predecessor Barack Obama in 2009.

Tybring-Gjedde, who is also the chairman of the Norwegian delegation to NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly, told Fox News: "For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees.

"I’m not a big Trump supporter. The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts – not on the way he behaves sometimes.

"The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump.

"For example, Barack Obama did nothing."

He added: "As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity," he added.

Trump has previously slammed Obama for being awarded the prize, insisting the former president did not deserve it.

He said: "They gave one to Obama immediately after his ascent to the presidency, and he had no idea why he got it.

"You know what, that was the only thing I agreed with him on."