Donald Trump lowers US flags to half-mast for three days in memory of Covid-19 victims
Donald Trump has ordered that American flags on all federal buildings will be flown at half-mast over the next three days to honour coronavirus victims.
He announced the move on Twitter on Thursday evening: “I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus.”
The US has recorded over 95,000 deaths with around 1.61 million confirmed cases.
The President added: “On Monday, the flags will be at half-staff in honor of the men and women in our Military who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation.”
The move comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York sent a letter to Trump requesting that he orders flags to half-staff.
The two Democrats wrote: "Respectful of them and the loss to our country, we are writing to request that you order flags to be flown at half staff on all public buildings in our country on the sad day of reckoning when we reach 100,000 deaths.
“It would serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country.”