Donald Trump’s former communications director Anthony Scaramucci has labelled the President a ‘full-blown lunatic’ just two months out from the election.

Scaramucci was sacked by Trump after just 11 days working in the White House back in 2017 because of remarks he made about the President’s adviser Steve Bannon.

And he pulls no punches in his assessment of Trump’s suitabilty to occupy the Oval Office.

"I know he's a lunatic, I don't have to think he's a lunatic - just look at it objectively, yeah of course he's a lunatic," he told Sky News.

"He's the successor of Eisenhower, and Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln - we have a tendency to attach normalcy to someone who is very abnormal.

"I understand that, I did that in the beginning, but no, you can look at this objectively and say the guy is a full-blown lunatic."

Trump’s campaign responded to the comments by labelling Scaramucci as someone who is ‘desperate for relevancy’.

But the 56-year-old New Yorker insists he is keen to distinguish between Trump as a person and his abilities as a president.

"I got along with President Trump. He's not well suited to be the president, so you just have to separate the man from the office of the presidency," he added.

"Once he started separating women from their children at the borders and putting the children in cages, disavowing our intelligence community, using racial slurs on his Twitter account, it became impossible.

"For two years after my firing, I tried to stay loyal to him and his agenda but loyalty in life is symmetrical - it is not asymmetrical. You can't stay loyal to lunacy."

Scaramucci went on to state his belief that Democratic candidate Joe Biden will beat Trump in the upcoming US election on November 3.

Biden had a big lead in the polls until recently, but Trump now appears to be closing the gap.