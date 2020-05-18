Donald Trump drops bombshell admitting he takes anti maleria drug hydroxychloroquine every day to fend off Covid-19
Donald Trump dropped a bombshell this evening by telling reporters he has been taking anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for about a week and a half.
The President claims he takes a daily pill of the controversial drug ‘as a preventative’ measure against coronavirus, despite no evidence that it has any effect against Covid-19.
"What do you have to lose?" he told reporters on Monday.
“I’m taking it – hydroxychloroquine,” the President told reporters during a roundtable with restaurant leaders in the White House’s State Dining Room.
He added: “I think it's good. I've heard a lot good stories. And if it's not good, I'll tell you right, I'm not going to get hurt by it."
The president added that he consulted with the White House physician before starting to take the drug.