US President Donald Trump has insisted a senior adviser was misquoted affter it was alleged he had said a second wave of coronavirus 'could be even more devastating'.

The President was quizzed at his latest White House press conference over reports of comments said to have been made by Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Redfield appeared alongside the President and attempted to clarify the 'misinderstanding'.

He said: "I think it's really important to emphasize what I didn't say. I didn't say this was going to be worse, I said it was going to be more difficult and potentially complicated because we'll have flu and coronavirus circulating at the same time.

"Next fall and winter, we are going to have two viruses circulating and we are going to have to distinguish between which is flu and which is coronavirus - the spirit of the comment that I made is more difficult.

"It doesn't mean it's impossible, it doesn't mean it's going to be worse, it's just going to be more difficult because we have to distinguish between the two."

Trump said: "He was totally misquoted. He said they could come together, they didn't talk about that and his whole purpose in making the statement was to get a flu shot so that next fall, we don't have such a big season of flu and we possibly won't."

Related videos

The US has been the worst-hit country in the world by coronavirus, with nearly 850,000 confirmed cases.