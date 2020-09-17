Donald Trump has been accused of sexually assaulting a former model at the US Open tennis tournament 23 years ago.

Amy Dorris, now 48, alleges the incident occurred outside the bathroom of Trump’s VIP box in New York on September 5, 1997.

Trump is currently less than seven weeks out from the US election - (Copyright ABACA/PA Images)

The mother of twin daughters insists the then business tycoon forced himself upon her without her consent.

"He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off," she told The Guardian.

"And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything.

"I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it. I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue."

She added: "Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don’t let anybody do anything to you that you don’t want. And I’d rather be a role model.

"I want them to see that I didn’t stay quiet, that I stood up to somebody who did something that was unacceptable."

Through his lawyers, Trump has denied ever ‘harassing, abusing or behaving improperly in any way’ towards Dorris.

The ex-model provided evidence for her interactions with Trump which included her ticket to the US Open and as many as six photos showing her with him in New York.

Dorris was with her boyfriend, Jason Binn, during the trip, while Trump was married to his second wife Marla Maples at the time.

She recalls telling Binn: "He’s (Trump) all over me. I can’t deal with this. You have to do something."

Binn declined to comment about the incident, although Trump’s lawyers have insisted he had ‘no recollection of Dorris telling him that anything inappropriate had happened’ or even ‘that she felt uncomfortable around him (Trump)’.