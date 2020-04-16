The expected extension of the UK lockdown was announced by Dominic Raab this afternoon.

The Foreign Secretary said measures will remain in place for at least another three weeks to ensure the country gets over the peak of the epidemic.

Mr Raab, who is deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he continues his recovery from coronavirus, confirmed the extension based on evidence provided by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

Speaking at No 10's daily coronavirus press conference, Mr Raab said: "The Government has decided that the current measures must remain in place for at least the next three weeks.

"The worst thing that we could do now is ease up too soon - and allow a second peak of the virus to hit the NHS and to hit the British people," he added.