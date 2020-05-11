Dominic Raab adds to lockdown confusion over 'return to work' rules and 'meeting up with parents'
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was accused of confusing the public over the new rules on lockdown by suggesting the great ‘return to work’ heralded by Boris Johnson for this morning was not meant to happen until Wednesday.
Mr Raab was conducting a series of media interviews when he addressed the subject of people going back to work.
“That won't start until Wednesday,” he said. “There will be guidance out. We have been working with employers to make sure it can be done in a safe way.”
That appeared to directly contradict the Prime Minister who said last night that, from Monday ‘anyone who can’t work from home, for instance those in construction and manufacturing, should be actively encouraged to go to work’.
It also coincided with thousands of commuters taking to the roads and public transport, raising immediate fears over the lack of social distancing.
Mr Raab also said that people could now meet up with two relatives - such as parents - in parks while maintaining social distancing.
But the Government had advised it should only be one and the Prime Minister had specifically not mentioned parents in his speech last night.
Downing Street responded quickly, clarifying members of the public shouldn't meet both their parents in the park - insisting it should only be one person.